It’s no question that KitKats are one of the most popular snacks you can pick up in Japan, with quirky flavours you won’t find anywhere else. While we all know and love that classic KitKat bar shape, Nestlé loves to change it up with fun character-shaped chocolates for seasonal holidays.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

If you live outside Japan, you might have already spotted Christmas-shaped KitKats which were introduced this past holiday season (see photo above), or fun Halloween and Easter inspired chocolates throughout other holidays.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

Now, Japan is finally joining in with a special KitKat just in time for Valentine’s Day. KitKat’s Heartful Bear is exclusive to Japan and features a teddy bear holding a heart-shaped balloon that's been stamped with one of three different Valentine's messages: ‘I ♡ U’, ‘For U’ or ‘Thx!’.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

The chocolate bears will retail for ¥84 a pop, but the individual bars will only be sold at FamilyMart convenience stores. If you need more than one, you can pick up a bag of six for ¥498 at Plaza and Loft stores nationwide.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

Special six-piece gift boxes for ¥498 will also be available online through Nestlé, Amazon and Rakuten (but still only for delivery in Japan). The boxes will also be available at Japan's KitKat Chocolatory locations.

The KitKat Heartful Bear goes on sale for a limited time from Monday January 24, giving you plenty of time to stock up before Valentine’s Day rolls around.

