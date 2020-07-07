The key to the popularity of this long-running Chinese cafeteria in Ikejiri-Ohashi is its delicious fried rice, but the wonton and ramen are also well worth a try. Ordering all three at once sounds like an attractive option. Come summer, their Hiyashi Negi Soba (cold ramen covered in negi) is a must.
Advertising
Time Out says
Details
- Address
- 3-9-9 Aobadai, Meguro-ku
- Tokyo
- Transport:
- Ikejiri-Ohashi Station (Denentoshi line)
- Opening hours:
- 11.30am-2.30pm, 5pm-8.30pm, Sat 11.30am-2.30pm, closed Sun
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Discover Time Out original video