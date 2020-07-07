Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Chinese
  • price 1 of 4
  • Ikejiri-Ohashi

Chiisha

The key to the popularity of this long-running Chinese cafeteria in Ikejiri-Ohashi is its delicious fried rice, but the wonton and ramen are also well worth a try. Ordering all three at once sounds like an attractive option. Come summer, their Hiyashi Negi Soba (cold ramen covered in negi) is a must.

Details

Address
3-9-9 Aobadai, Meguro-ku
Tokyo
Transport:
Ikejiri-Ohashi Station (Denentoshi line)
Opening hours:
11.30am-2.30pm, 5pm-8.30pm, Sat 11.30am-2.30pm, closed Sun
