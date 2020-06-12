Subscribe
Chuka Soba Mitaka

Time Out says

A popular restaurant in Mitaka, Chuka Soba Mitaka serves a rather simple but addictive hiyashi chuka with bamboo shoots, cucumbers and one slice of ham on top. What makes this simple dish special is the noodles. Their ramen-like thick noodles have a texture that resembles soba, and go well with their strong shoyu based broth. A pint of beer, a bowl of hiyashi chuka... we'd argue that comes close to the perfect summer afternoon. 

Details

Address
New Eminence B1F, 3-27-9 Shimorenjaku, Mitaka-shi
Tokyo
Transport:
Mitaka Station (Chuo line), south exit
Opening hours:
11am-2pm, 5pm-8.30pm, closed Mon
