Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch

Curry Kusamakura (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Shinjuku-Nichome
  • price 1 of 4
Advertising

Time Out says

Hungry after a day of lounging in Shinjuku Gyoen? Check out this unpretentious curry spot that specialises in Indian-style dishes and applies the spice rather liberally. The chicken and eggplant-chicken versions are safe bets, and beginners will be happy to hear that spiciness levels can be adjusted freely.

Details

Address:
Nakae Bldg 2F, 2-4-9 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
Tokyo
Contact:
View Website
03 5379 0790
Transport:
Shinjuku-Sanchome Station (Marunouchi, Fukutoshin, Shinjuku lines), exit A1 or C5
Opening hours:
11.30am-3pm, 6pm-9pm daily
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Time Out

About us

Time Out Tokyo

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.