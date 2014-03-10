Hungry after a day of lounging in Shinjuku Gyoen? Check out this unpretentious curry spot that specialises in Indian-style dishes and applies the spice rather liberally. The chicken and eggplant-chicken versions are safe bets, and beginners will be happy to hear that spiciness levels can be adjusted freely.
Curry Kusamakura (CLOSED)
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Nakae Bldg 2F, 2-4-9 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
- Tokyo
- Contact:
- View Website
- 03 5379 0790
- Transport:
- Shinjuku-Sanchome Station (Marunouchi, Fukutoshin, Shinjuku lines), exit A1 or C5
- Opening hours:
- 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-9pm daily
