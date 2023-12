Late-night and overnight train times in Tokyo on New Year's Eve 2023-2024

Getting home on New Year's Eve in Tokyo could be tricky. The good news is, some train lines in Greater Tokyo usually add extra late-night services to their timetables in order to accommodate the hordes of revellers out in the metropolis. The bad news is, you'll have to be prepared to wait longer and to squeeze into over-crowded carriages.

Now that you know, it's time to plan your 2023-24 New Year's Eve. Whether you're looking to visit shrines for the traditional new year prayers or take part in a spiritual bell-ringing ritual at a temple, here's how to get home safely.