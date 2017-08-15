13 shows you should binge on before summer ends

Fall is almost here and with it comes an entire new list of TV shows that will likely take over your DVR space and Netflix queue (not to mention your Facebook feeds), which also means that you have a little less than a month to catch up on all that great summer TV you never got around to watching.

To simplify matters and save you some time, we highlight the 13 best shows that premiered this past summer and that you should binge on before the season ends. You're welcome... and happy viewing!

The Bold Type



Where do I watch? Freeform or Hulu.

What is it about? Inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer at Hearst (and former Cosmopolitan editor in chief), the show follows three friends who work at Scarlet, a global women's magazine based in New York City.

Is it coming back? No word yet.

Comrade Detective

Where do I watch? Amazon Prime.

What is it about? Channing Tatum executive produces and stars in this satire of Romanian Communist propaganda of the '80s. The six episodes are filmed with Romanian actors and then dubbed by an all-star cast of American talent, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, Chloë Sevigny and Mahershala Ali, among others.

Is it coming back? No word yet.

Daytime Divas

Where do I watch? VH1.

What is it about? Based on the book Satan's Sisters, by former co-host of The View Star Jones, the show stars Vanessa Williams as the creator and host of a popular daytime TV talk show, The Lunch Hour. Chronicling both the on-camera and behind-the-scenes relationships between Maxine and her co-hosts, the show also stars Camille Gauty, Chloe Bridge, McKinley Freeman and Fiona Gubelmann.

Is it coming back? No word yet.

Friends From College

Where do I watch? Netflix.

What is it about? Focusing on a group of Harvard alumni friends that now live in New York City, the show is a comi-tragic look at how people change (and don't) after college. The cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders and Annie Parisse, among others.

Is it coming back? No word yet.

Get Shorty

Where do I watch? Epix.

What is it about? Based on the eponymous 1990 novel by Elmore Leonard (and the 1995 Barry Sonnenfield movie adaptation), Get Shorty stars Chris O'Dowd as Miles Daly, the former leader of a crime ring that tries to become a movie producer with the help of Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano), a washed-up filmmaker.

Is it coming back? No word yet.

GLOW

Where do I watch? Netflix.

What is it about? Set in Los Angeles in the 1980s, the show stars Alison Brie as an aspiring actress looking for work who ends up getting cast for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), among a group of other women.

Is it coming back? Yes. The show has been renewed for a second season already.

Gypsy

Where do I watch? Netflix.

What is it about? Naomi Watts is Jean Holloway, a psychotherapist who gets overly and strangely involved with her patients' private lives.

Is it coming back? No. The show has already been cancelled.

I'm Dying Up Here

Where do I watch? Showtime.

What is it about? Jim Carrey executive produces this show focusing on the Los Angeles stand-up comedy scene of the 1970s.

Is it coming back? No word yet.

Ozark

Where do I watch? Netflix.

What is it about? This is a crime drama thriller about financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman, who also directs four episodes), who moves from the suburbs of Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks with his family, following a money laundering scheme gone wrong that forces him to owe a debt to a Mexican drug lord.

Is it coming back? Yes. The show has been renewed for a second season already.

Room 104

Where do I watch? HBO.

What is it about? Brothers Mark and Jay Duplass are the creators of this incredibly odd and interesting show that is set in a single room within a hotel in America. Each episode focuses on the different guests that stay in the room for a night. Guest stars include James Van Der Beek, Mae Whitman and Amy Brenneman—among others.

Is it coming back? No word yet.

The Sinner

Where do I watch? USA Network.

What is it about? Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel) stabs a man to death in public, right in front of her son and her husband, but doesn't know why. The eight-episode mini-series focuses on detective Harry Ambrose's (Bill Pullman) murder investigation.

Is it coming back? No word yet.

Twin Peaks: The Return

What do I watch? Showtime.

What is it about? It's been a long time since the last episode of the much lauded series and, if you weren't a fan of the original, you should get into it before watching this revival. Set 25 years after the original, the series spans different locations but still stars the great Kyle MacLachlan.

Is it coming back? No word yet.

What Would Diplo Do?

Where do I watch? Viceland.

What is it about? James Van Der Beek stars as Diplo, a real-life celebrity DJ known for his extraordinary social media personality, in this surprisingly funny comedy.

Is it coming back? No word yet.