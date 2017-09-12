13 ways you can help those affected by Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has devastated parts of the Caribbean, large portions of Miami and Jacksonville and is now expected to head towards Alabama. Those affected by the natural disaster need our help now more than ever—from thoughts, prayers and well-wishes to financial assistance. Here are all the ways you can help them:

1. Airbnb's disaster program is searching for hosts with housing available in the greater Atlanta area, Florida Panhandle, northern Georgia and northwest and southeast South Carolina. Displaced neighbors and relief workers deployed to help within certain regions will be able to stay in available homes for free from September 6, 2017 to September 28, 2017.

2. American Red Cross is accepting donations online and via text (text "IRMA" to 90999 to donate $10) while also looking for volunteers. Donations will be used to send supplies, open shelters and recruit volunteers.

3. Americares Hurricane Relief Fund is accepting online donations.

4. Help welfare organizations who are assisting animals in the area by sending monetary aid. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Best Friends Animal Society and the South Florida Wildlife Center are all accepting donations.

5. Apple is urging users to donate directly through iTunes and the App Store.

6. The American University in Antigua has pledged to match all donations made through the Go Fund Me page that they set up to rebuild the island of Barbuda, which was destroyed by the hurricane.

7. The Caribbean Eagles, a group of motorcyclists in St. Marteen whose clubhouse was destroyed, set up a Go Fund Me page to gather donations to rebuild their space.

8. Send donations to Feeding Florida, the state's hunger relief organization.

9. Global Giving will send food, medicine and water to those affected by the disaster both in the Caribbean and the U.S. Contribute to their cause right here.

10. Make a donation or sign up for Habitat for Humanity's Hurricane Recovery Volunteer Registry to help rebuild homes that were destroyed.

11. The Salvation Army is accepting donations via phone (call 1-800-SAL-ARMY), text (text "STORM" to 51555) and online.

12. Save the Children is helping vulnerable children stay safe and providing relief to families who need it most. The organization is accepting donations online.

13. Register for Volunteer Florida to help within the state's shelters and through other disaster relief organizations.