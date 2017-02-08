A 14-acre Star Wars Land attraction is set to open at Walt Disney World in 2019

You might next experience all things Star Wars in unexpected (yet very welcome) forms.

While on a call with investors earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the previously announced 14-acre Star Wars Land attraction will open within Walt Disney World in Orlando in 2019, the same year that Star Wars Episode IX, the last film that will be part of the current "Skywalker Saga" arc, will be released.

Construction kicked off last April and Disney released a set of concept artwork this past summer. What to expect? According to a Disney Parks blog post, visitors will be able to climb on board of a full-size replica of the Millennium Falcon and pilot "the fasted hunk of junk in the galaxy."

Folks in California will be able to visit a smaller but similar attraction at Disneyland Anaheim and, in arguably even more exciting news, Iger also mentioned an upcoming Avatar-inspired attraction. Does the mere thought of experiencing the land of Pandora get you all giddy? Us too.