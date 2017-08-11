  • Blog
A definitive Friends history book will be released on the show's 25th anniversary

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday August 11 2017, 11:59am

Harlequin imprint Hanover Square Press has acquired a definitive Friends book titled, what else?, I'll Be There for You—and we've already added it to our future must-have gift list.

Set to drop in 2019, the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere in 1994, the book will be written by Big Girl author and frequent Refinery29 contributor Kelsey Miller. 

The publication will delve into the show's history, explore its appeal among younger viewers that are just discovering it now (mostly, thanks to Netflix), discuss the high-profile guest stars that appeared on the series (Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, among others) and, of course, analyze the infamous "Rachel," Jennifer Aniston's iconic haircut.

Is it 2019 yet?

