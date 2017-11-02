A group of scientists just discovered 20 new planets you might eventually be able to move to

Tired of living on Earth? You'll be happy to know that a group of scientists just discovered 20 new planets that boast Earth-like characteristics.

The discovery was made through Kepler, a space telescope that was launched back in 2009. Although the contraption broke down in 2013, Kepler garnered so much data during its four working years that scientists are still rummaging through it. This time around, they scoured through a list of 4,034 exoplanets (basically, planets capable of sustaining life) to find those closest to Earth. Working off that shorter list, they then singled out 20 planets that most readily resembled Earth's defining properties.

The discovery officially brought the total number of habitable planets that are about the same size as Earth to 50.

Check out the paper outlining the scientists' discovery right here and, when life just seems to be too much (which has been happening fairly often recently), rejoice at the fact that, one day, we might be able to move off this at-time terrifying planet of ours.