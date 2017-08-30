A new Norwegian Air flash sale is offering cheap flights to both Europe and the Caribbean

You've got about a week left to book a super-cheap flight from all major U.S. cities to destinations in Europe and the Caribbean, courtesy of Norwegian Air. The company's fall flash sale includes one-way flights from Boston, New York, Miami, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle and Las Vegas, among others.

Possible destinations include London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Dublin, Belfast and Paris in Europe; Martinique and Guadeloupe in the Caribbean.

Fly from from Boston to Bergen, Norway, for a mere $89; from New York to Rome, Italy, for $139.90; from Orlando to Paris, France, for $149.90; from Chicago to London, United Kingdom, for $159.90; from Los Angeles to Barcelona, Spain, for $189.90. Check out every single one of these super awesome deals right here.

Fair warning: Restrictions do, indeed, apply. You need to book by September 6 and your trip needs to take place during October, November and December of 2017, or January, February and March of 2018 (watch out for black out dates).

What are you still doing here? Go book yourself a vacation!