A secret Starbucks drink that will cure your winter ailments is now officially on the menu

It's called the Medicine Ball and it's supposed to cure you of any winter-related sickness.

Originally part of the chain's "secret menu," a list of beverages that only baristas and Starbucks aficionados know about, the drink (sometimes referred to as the Cold Buster) is served in a Venti cup and is made by combining one Peach Tranquility tea bag, one Jade Citrus Mint tea bag, half a cup of hot water, half a cup of steamed lemonade, an optional pump of peppermint and lots of honey. That actually sounds delicious.

According to Fortune, Starbucks began considering the permanent addition "when a store manager posted in the company's internal messaging system that his baristas were making more than 20 of the drinks a day."

