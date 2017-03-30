A secret Starbucks drink that will cure your winter ailments is now officially on the menu

It's called the Medicine Ball and it's supposed to cure you of any winter-related sickness.
Originally part of the chain's "secret menu," a list of beverages that only baristas and Starbucks aficionados know about, the drink (sometimes referred to as the Cold Buster) is served in a Venti cup and is made by combining one Peach Tranquility tea bag, one Jade Citrus Mint tea bag, half a cup of hot water, half a cup of steamed lemonade, an optional pump of peppermint and lots of honey. That actually sounds delicious.
According to Fortune, Starbucks began considering the permanent addition "when a store manager posted in the company's internal messaging system that his baristas were making more than 20 of the drinks a day."
As is customary in 2017, Starbucks lovers took to social media to comment on the new menu change. Take a look at some of the reactions below:
Future Hubby 👨🏻 hasn't been feeling good at all this week, and with just days before his birthday I wanted to surprise him with a little something. 😘 It was highly recommended to drink if you have a cold. Thanks cousin for the tip!! Hoping he gets better by Friday!! 🙆🏻 #StarbucksMedicineBall #JustALittleSurprise
Legend has it that the Medicine Ball can help ease the pain when feeling under the weather or having a sore throat. Order one venti hot tea with: • 1 bag of Mint Majesty • 1 bag of Peach Tranquility • 2 bags of honey • half water half steamed lemonade. Regram: @starbucksbri100 #StarbucksMedicineBall #ColdBuster #SickTea #BaristaCreations
Had a chance to try "The Medicine Ball." This secret menu item is a cold buster for sure. Start with a venti cup add one bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea and one bag of Peach Tranquility Tea, will half with hot water and half with steamed lemonade. It's finish it off with honey and a pump of peppermint. Trust me, get one or two. #starbucks #secretmenu #secretstarbucksmenu #starbuckssecretmenu #starbucksmedicineball #thecoldbuster #medicineball #themoodyfoody
