A secret Starbucks drink that will cure your winter ailments is now officially on the menu

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday March 30 2017, 10:08am

It's called the Medicine Ball and it's supposed to cure you of any winter-related sickness.

Originally part of the chain's "secret menu," a list of beverages that only baristas and Starbucks aficionados know about, the drink (sometimes referred to as the Cold Buster) is served in a Venti cup and is made by combining one Peach Tranquility tea bag, one Jade Citrus Mint tea bag, half a cup of hot water, half a cup of steamed lemonade, an optional pump of peppermint and lots of honey. That actually sounds delicious.

According to Fortune, Starbucks began considering the permanent addition "when a store manager posted in the company's internal messaging system that his baristas were making more than 20 of the drinks a day." 

As is customary in 2017, Starbucks lovers took to social media to comment on the new menu change. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 316 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

