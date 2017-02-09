A snow moon, a lunar eclipse and a comet are all hitting the sky simultaneously tomorrow night

Friday night is going to be very special: three celestial events will be lighting up our sky simultaneously.

At 7:43pm EST, skywatchers will be treated to a penumbral lunar eclipse, which, according to EarthSky.org, happens "when the moon moves through the other part of Earth's shadow." Which means that the moon will basically appear darker than it usually does.

Second up: A full "snow" moon. Full moons actually occur every month but February's is nicknamed "snow" because, according to data from the National Weather Service, February is, on average, the snowiest month of the year. Fun fact: According to the Farmer's Almanac, some tribes would refer to this month's full moon as the "hunger" one because of the difficulty involved in hunting during February's usual harsh weather conditions.

Finally, around 3am on Saturday morning, Comet 45P—which, according to NASA, "has been visible after sunset for the past two months through binoculars and telescopes"—will be the closest it has ever been to Earth... That would be 7.4 million miles away, to be precise.

Given the momentousness of tomorrow night's happenings, we suggest partaking in some out-of-the-ordinary activity that will help you remember this special Friday evening... A booze-less all-nighter, perhaps?