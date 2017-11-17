  • Blog
A spectacular meteor shower is peaking this weekend

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday November 17 2017, 12:24pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Drew Wilson

No matter where you are this weekend, make sure to look up.

The Leonids meteor shower, capable of producing thousands of meteors in a mere 15 minutes, is set to peak tonight through Saturday morning and it is expected to be a grandiose and exciting celestial event.

This specific shower, the fastest us humans get to see, hits when the Earth moves through the dust left behind by the comet Tempel-Tuttle, a comet that takes 33 years to make a full orbit around the sun.

Given the new Moon on Saturday, the sky is expect to be pretty dark—an ideal condition for proper viewing. To maximize your chances of admiring the event in its totality, try to find an open area outside of a main city, away from lights, when gazing up.

If you can't get to the outdoors in time, worry not! Slooh has set up a live feed.

