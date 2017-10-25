  • Blog
Add the most streamed TV shows on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon to your to-watch list

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday October 25 2017, 11:55am

Photograph: Netflix

Although streaming networks don't share their ratings (Nielsen is planning on changing that), Parrot Analytics recently developed a new formula ("demand expressions") based on streams, viewers, engagement and more to figure out which TV shows are the most popular on Amazon, Hulu and Netflix. 

We'll personally be using these rankings as our to-watch list (although, who are we kidding?, we've already binge-watched most of these):

AMAZON
1. The Man in the High Castle
2. The Tick
3. The Grand Tour
4. Transparent
5. Comrade Detective

NETFLIX
1. Narcos
2. Stranger Things
3. Ozark
4. Orange is the New Black
5. Marvel's The Defenders

HULU
1. The Handmaid's Tale
2. 11.22.63
3. The Path
4. Chance
5. Harlots

In case you missed it, here is a list of all the new movies hitting Netflix in November

