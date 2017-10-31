All these spots are giving out free food for Halloween today only

Our favorite aspect of a national holiday? Cross-country deals on food and drinks, of course. This Halloween, enjoy both free and heavily discounted fare at these spots all over the country:

7-Eleven: Purchase a cheese, pepperoni or Extreme Meat whole pizza for $5 (you'll have to take it home and bake it yourself).

Applebee's: Today is the last day to enjoy $1 margaritas at Applebee's.

Baskin Robbins: Enjoy both regular and kid-sized scoops of ice cream for $1.50. Bonus: The promotion is offered the 31st of every month with 31 days, to celebrate the 31 flavors that the chain always offers.

Chipotle: All costumed patrons will get to consume a $3 BOOrito, bowl, salad or taco order today from 3pm to closing time.

Chuck E. Cheese's: Every hour on the hour from 4-8pm, patrons will get free slices of candy corn pizza.

Dunkin Donuts: Ten munchkins will only cost you $1.99 today.

IHOP: Between 7am and 10pm today, all kids (dressed up or not) will receive a "Scary Face Pancake" for free.

Krispy Kreme: Stop by any location with your costume on and you'll get a free doughnut.

Papa John's: The company is now selling garlic cheddar knots, a new product that will only cost $5 for a limited time.

Pizza Hut: Use code SCARYGOOD25 for 25% off "menu-priced pizzas."