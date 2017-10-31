  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

All these spots are giving out free food for Halloween today only

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday October 31 2017, 10:33am

All these spots are giving out free food for Halloween today only
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/PROMon Œil

Our favorite aspect of a national holiday? Cross-country deals on food and drinks, of course. This Halloween, enjoy both free and heavily discounted fare at these spots all over the country:

7-Eleven: Purchase a cheese, pepperoni or Extreme Meat whole pizza for $5 (you'll have to take it home and bake it yourself).

Applebee's: Today is the last day to enjoy $1 margaritas at Applebee's.

Baskin Robbins: Enjoy both regular and kid-sized scoops of ice cream for $1.50. Bonus: The promotion is offered the 31st of every month with 31 days, to celebrate the 31 flavors that the chain always offers.

Chipotle: All costumed patrons will get to consume a $3 BOOrito, bowl, salad or taco order today from 3pm to closing time.

Chuck E. Cheese's: Every hour on the hour from 4-8pm, patrons will get free slices of candy corn pizza.

Dunkin Donuts: Ten munchkins will only cost you $1.99 today.

IHOP: Between 7am and 10pm today, all kids (dressed up or not) will receive a "Scary Face Pancake" for free.

Krispy Kreme: Stop by any location with your costume on and you'll get a free doughnut. 

Papa John's: The company is now selling garlic cheddar knots, a new product that will only cost $5 for a limited time.

Pizza Hut: Use code SCARYGOOD25 for 25% off "menu-priced pizzas."

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 502 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest