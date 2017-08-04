  • Blog
AMC Theatres will screen original Disney princess movies across the country starting next month

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday August 4 2017, 12:04pm

Photograph: Disney

Get ready to embark on a nostalgic walk down memory lane: Your favorite Disney princesses are coming back to a theater near you starting September.

As part of their "Dream Big, Princess" marathon, AMC Theatres and Disney are partnering to screen five old Disney classics all across the country multiple times over a week. In total, expect 14 showtimes per week, every day at 2pm and at 6pm.

The featured films are Beauty and the Beast (September 15-21); Mulan (September 22-28); Tangled (September 29-October 5); The Princess and the Frog (October 6-12); and Brave (October 13-19).

Buy tickets, available starting today, and check out all showtimes right here

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 420 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

