AMC Theatres will screen original Disney princess movies across the country starting next month

Get ready to embark on a nostalgic walk down memory lane: Your favorite Disney princesses are coming back to a theater near you starting September.

As part of their "Dream Big, Princess" marathon, AMC Theatres and Disney are partnering to screen five old Disney classics all across the country multiple times over a week. In total, expect 14 showtimes per week, every day at 2pm and at 6pm.

The featured films are Beauty and the Beast (September 15-21); Mulan (September 22-28); Tangled (September 29-October 5); The Princess and the Frog (October 6-12); and Brave (October 13-19).

Buy tickets, available starting today, and check out all showtimes right here.