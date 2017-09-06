Apparently, the most entertaining states in the U.S. aren't the happiest ones

Here's a bit of information you should really think of when considering a move across state lines.

Taking into account entertainment offerings for both citizens and tourists (think stadiums, zoos, theme parks, gambling spots and theaters), PlayNJ has come up with a ranking of the most entertaining states all across the country. With 69 stadiums, 28 theme parks, 26 theaters and 13 zoos, California tops the list.

Rounding up the top ten are, in descending order, Texas, Florida, New York, Nevada, Minnesota, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The site also uses the data to rank the various states by happiness level and, interestingly enough, the areas deemed most entertaining aren't exactly the happiest ones (California, for example, is the 13th happiest state in the bunch). Below, find the list of the top ten happiest states in the U.S.:

1. Hawaii

2. Alaska

3. South Dakota

4. Maine

5. Colorado

6. Vermont

7. Arizona

8. Montana

9. Minnesota

10. Texas

11. Florida

12. Wyoming

13. California

14. Massachusetts

15. Nebraska

16. North Dakota

17. Utah

18. Idaho

19. Iowa

20. New Mexico

21. Virginia

22. New Hampshire

23. Washington

24. Oregon

25. New Jersey

26. North Carolina

27. South Carolina

28. Wisconsin

29. Georgia

30. Pennsylvania

31. Maryland

32. Kansas

33. New York

34. Nevada

35. Connecticut

36. Missouri

37. Illinois

38. Tennessee

39. Michigan

40. Delaware

41. Mississippi

42. Rhode Island

43. Louisiana

44. Alabama

45. Ohio

46. Arkansas

47. Indiana

48. Oklahoma

49. Kentucky

50. West Virginia

See you in Hawaii?