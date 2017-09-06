Apparently, the most entertaining states in the U.S. aren't the happiest ones

Here's a bit of information you should really think of when considering a move across state lines.
Taking into account entertainment offerings for both citizens and tourists (think stadiums, zoos, theme parks, gambling spots and theaters), PlayNJ has come up with a ranking of the most entertaining states all across the country. With 69 stadiums, 28 theme parks, 26 theaters and 13 zoos, California tops the list.
Rounding up the top ten are, in descending order, Texas, Florida, New York, Nevada, Minnesota, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin.
The site also uses the data to rank the various states by happiness level and, interestingly enough, the areas deemed most entertaining aren't exactly the happiest ones (California, for example, is the 13th happiest state in the bunch). Below, find the list of the top ten happiest states in the U.S.:
1. Hawaii
2. Alaska
3. South Dakota
4. Maine
5. Colorado
6. Vermont
7. Arizona
8. Montana
9. Minnesota
10. Texas
11. Florida
12. Wyoming
13. California
14. Massachusetts
15. Nebraska
16. North Dakota
17. Utah
18. Idaho
19. Iowa
20. New Mexico
21. Virginia
22. New Hampshire
23. Washington
24. Oregon
25. New Jersey
26. North Carolina
27. South Carolina
28. Wisconsin
29. Georgia
30. Pennsylvania
31. Maryland
32. Kansas
33. New York
34. Nevada
35. Connecticut
36. Missouri
37. Illinois
38. Tennessee
39. Michigan
40. Delaware
41. Mississippi
42. Rhode Island
43. Louisiana
44. Alabama
45. Ohio
46. Arkansas
47. Indiana
48. Oklahoma
49. Kentucky
50. West Virginia
See you in Hawaii?
