Auntie Anne's is giving out free pretzels to celebrate National Pretzel Day starting tomorrow

Nationally beloved hand-rolled pretzel chain Auntie Anne's is giving out one free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel in celebration of National Pretzel Day starting tomorrow through Sunday, April 30. That translates to five free, mouthwateringly delicious pretzels throughout the week. Yum.

"National Pretzel Day is our favorite day of the year at Auntie Anne's," said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's, in an official statement. "Our stomachs would be in serious knots if not everyone got to celebrate this special holiday with us, so we're giving our loyal fans five days to redeem their free pretzel offer!"

How to get your hands on the treat? All you have to do is download the My Pretzel Perks app (it's free) before 11:59pm EST on Wednesday. Bonus: App members receive free pretzels on their birthday and 10 points for every $1 spent at any location throughout the country—those points can be redeemed for even more complimentary, delicious offerings.

Grab your phone, download the app and find the nearest participating location right here.