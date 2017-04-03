Ben & Jerry's locations across the country are giving away free ice tomorrow only

If you're on a diet, you'll probably want to stop counting calories tomorrow: It's free cone day at Ben & Jerry's locations all across the country!

Head to a Ben & Jerry's near you between NOON and 8pm and enjoy a free scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor (find your local shop right here).

Believe it or not, the free cone day tradition goes back to 1979, when the chain figured out a way of to "say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support."

Eating ice cream might actually usher in warmer weather across all of America... Right? Enjoy!