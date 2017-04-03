  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Ben & Jerry's locations across the country are giving away free ice tomorrow only

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday April 3 2017, 4:33pm

Ben & Jerry's locations across the country are giving away free ice tomorrow only
Photograph: Ben & Jerry's

If you're on a diet, you'll probably want to stop counting calories tomorrow: It's free cone day at Ben & Jerry's locations all across the country!

Head to a Ben & Jerry's near you between NOON and 8pm and enjoy a free scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor (find your local shop right here). 

Believe it or not, the free cone day tradition goes back to 1979, when the chain figured out a way of to "say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support."

Eating ice cream might actually usher in warmer weather across all of America... Right? Enjoy!

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 321 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest