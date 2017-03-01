Best job in the world alert: This beer company will pay you $12,000 to drink and travel all summer long

In today's this-is-so-exciting-I-can't-believe-my-eyes news: World of Beer (WOB), a chain of over 70 craft beer taverns based in Florida, is currently searching for three "Drink It" interns to travel the world "and showcase awesome beer communities big and small, while sharing the stories of everything they experience along the way" throughout the summer.

Yes, this is real life.

The program, which kicked off last summer, requires interns to visit a variety of breweries worldwide, attend official events and festivals, share photos of their daily activities on social media and, of course, drink lots and lots of beer (while learning how to nurse a hangover like a pro). Check out the full job description right here.

As if free booze isn't a good enough payment, WOB will actually pay each intern (read: luckiest person on the planet) $12,000 and cover all travel expenses throughout the four-month-long internship. Cheers to that.

"The selected Drink It Interns will be World of Beer narrators, capturing content from around the country and the world and sharing it back via WOB social media channels to fans, bringing fresh stories and new insights in the world of brew traveling," said the company in an official email. "The interns will be reporting on a behind-the-scenes look at the beer industry, covering brewery and WOB events, while gaining real-world experience in a professional field that offers limitless possibilities."

How can you apply for what is clearly the best job ever created? Fill out the application online (you have until March 26 to do so) and prepare a one-minute video about your passion and interest for the position. Selected applicants will be called in for an in-person interview on April 8. The only restriction? You must be 21 or older to apply—which means that, yes, your 35-year-old self may have finally found the career of his dreams (albeit a short-lived one).