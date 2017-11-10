Beyoncé and Eminem just dropped a beautiful surprise track and people are freaking out

Queen B does it again.

Outshining Taylor Swift on the day of her much anticipated new album release (flashback Friday: "Yo Taylor, I'm very happy for you, I'ma let you finish but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time!"), Beyoncé just dropped a new track in collaboration with Eminem and it's oh-so-good.

"Walk on Water" is the first song from Eminem's upcoming ninth LP (rumored titled: Revival) and features Beyoncé's great vocals alongside Eminem's rapped discussion of his life and career ("But when I do fall from these heights, though I'll be fine, I won't pout or cry or spiral down or whine, but I'll decide if it's my final bow this time").

People are, of course, freaking out. Here are some reactions to the track by Twitter users:

Beyoncé and Eminem really dropped a collab to save us from Taylor day. pic.twitter.com/luBTbxx8Sq — Christina (@xitschristina) November 10, 2017

Eminem releases a new single? yes please pic.twitter.com/XvhMkUkwz6 — Chance (@ItsDepried) November 10, 2017

Not only did Eminem drop a new track but it's also featuring Beyonce. pic.twitter.com/PuFVH799EA — JamakeComedy (@Jamake0602) November 10, 2017

Taylor Swift- “my new album is out today go buy”



Eminem releases #WalkOnWater ft Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/ycsHeh302r — Semaj 🤑 (@yaboy_neutron) November 10, 2017

We have personally listened to the song eleven times already. All hail Queen B, forever and ever.