  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Beyoncé and Eminem just dropped a beautiful surprise track and people are freaking out

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday November 10 2017, 12:44pm

Queen B does it again.

Outshining Taylor Swift on the day of her much anticipated new album release (flashback Friday: "Yo Taylor, I'm very happy for you, I'ma let you finish but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time!"), Beyoncé just dropped a new track in collaboration with Eminem and it's oh-so-good.

"Walk on Water" is the first song from Eminem's upcoming ninth LP (rumored titled: Revival) and features Beyoncé's great vocals alongside Eminem's rapped discussion of his life and career ("But when I do fall from these heights, though I'll be fine, I won't pout or cry or spiral down or whine, but I'll decide if it's my final bow this time").

People are, of course, freaking out. Here are some reactions to the track by Twitter users:

We have personally listened to the song eleven times already. All hail Queen B, forever and ever.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 518 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest