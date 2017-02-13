  • Blog
Beyoncé, Jay Z and DJ Khaled quietly dropped a new single last night

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 11:40am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Erin Benson

She might have lost to Adele at last night's 59th annual Grammy Awards, but Beyoncé will never cease to amaze us. Right after wrapping up her very artistic and mostly appreciated live performance (her first one while pregnant with twins!), the queen of music (who did take home the Grammy for best Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for “Formation”), dropped a new single on husband Jay Z's streaming service Tidal.

"Shining" is a collaboration between the husband and wife duo (their first one since 2013's "Drunk in Love") and also features DJ Khaled. Although released exclusively on Tidal, the song is available for free streaming right here:

 

The track is part of DJ Khaled's upcoming album, Grateful and the cover art features the artist's son Asahd Tuck Khaled. Take a look:

Shining song

 

