Blondie and Garbage just announced a co-headlining summer tour

You're going to want to snag tickets for this one immediately: Blondie and Garbage will co-headline a tour this summer, with John Doe & Exene Cervenka opening up for them during the first leg of the tour and Deap Vally taking that spot during the second half of the shows.

The Rage and Rapture Tour will follow the May 5th debut of Blondie's 11th studio LP, Pollinator, and the summer release of an autobiographical coffee table book by Garbage called This is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake.

The rockers will play a total 20 shows across the country in July and August and tickets will go on sale on February 17 at 10am. Check out all the dates below:

July 5: Saratoga, CA at The Mountain Winery

July 7: Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl

July 8: Las Vegas NV at The Pearl Concert Theater

July 12: Troutdale, OR at Edgefield

July 14: Nampa, ID at Idaho Center Amphitheatre

July 16: Englewood, CO at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 18: Kansas City, MO at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

July 19: Council Bluffs, IA at Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

July 21: Prior Lake, MN at Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom

July 22: Highland Park, IL at Ravinia Festival

July 25: Lewiston, NY at Artpark

July 26: Toronto, ON at Sony Centre For Performing Arts

July 28: Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie Theatre

July 29: Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 30: Boston, MA at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 1: New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

August 2: Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 5: Raleigh, NC at The Red Hat Amphitheater

August 8: Hollywood, FL at Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

August 9: Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live

August 11: Austin, TX at ACL Live

August 12: Dallas, TX at Southside Ballroom