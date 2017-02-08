Blondie and Garbage just announced a co-headlining summer tour

You're going to want to snag tickets for this one immediately: Blondie and Garbage will co-headline a tour this summer, with John Doe & Exene Cervenka opening up for them during the first leg of the tour and Deap Vally taking that spot during the second half of the shows.
The Rage and Rapture Tour will follow the May 5th debut of Blondie's 11th studio LP, Pollinator, and the summer release of an autobiographical coffee table book by Garbage called This is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake.
The rockers will play a total 20 shows across the country in July and August and tickets will go on sale on February 17 at 10am. Check out all the dates below:
July 5: Saratoga, CA at The Mountain Winery
July 7: Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl
July 8: Las Vegas NV at The Pearl Concert Theater
July 12: Troutdale, OR at Edgefield
July 14: Nampa, ID at Idaho Center Amphitheatre
July 16: Englewood, CO at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 18: Kansas City, MO at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
July 19: Council Bluffs, IA at Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino
July 21: Prior Lake, MN at Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom
July 22: Highland Park, IL at Ravinia Festival
July 25: Lewiston, NY at Artpark
July 26: Toronto, ON at Sony Centre For Performing Arts
July 28: Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie Theatre
July 29: Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 30: Boston, MA at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
August 1: New York, NY at Beacon Theatre
August 2: Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center for the Performing Arts
August 5: Raleigh, NC at The Red Hat Amphitheater
August 8: Hollywood, FL at Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena
August 9: Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live
August 11: Austin, TX at ACL Live
August 12: Dallas, TX at Southside Ballroom