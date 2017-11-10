Bundle up, America: This weekend will be freezing

Baby it's cold outside (on the East Coast)... and it's about to get even colder.

According to CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett, "record lows 20 to 25 degrees below normal are possible in some cities in the Northeast on Friday night or Saturday morning." Winter has officially come.

In New York, temperatures are predicted to hit the low 20s by tonight, while Boston will see a high in the upper 30s.

Long story short: It's cold now and it will be freezing later, so whip out that parka you've been hiding. Or, since the weather is now making it socially acceptable to never leave your home, snuggle in your most comfortable pajamas and opt to Netflix and chill your weekend away.