Butterbeer ice cream is now officially a thing

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday March 21 2017, 9:57am

Photograph: Yuengling's Ice Cream

Muggles are now a step closer to the wizarding world of Harry Potter: Pennsylvania's Yuengling Ice Cream is selling Butterbeer ice cream.

“We are always looking for ways to inspire our fans and spark creativity. Whether it’s our flavor names and descriptions or the recipes themselves—we’re in the business of having fun,” said David Yuengling, the company's president, in a press release. “We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor."

Made with half buttercream ice cream, half butterscotch ice cream and twisted with a butterscotch swirl, the pint is to resemble the frothy and creamy drink that gives Rowling's characters a buzz—although the ice cream is completely alcohol-free.

The flavor, now available only in pints, will forever be part of Yuengling's Ice Cream lineup, which includes 20 total varieties, and can be found at supermarkets and chains around the country for $3.69-$3.99. 

By Anna Ben Yehuda

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

