Carvel is giving out free ice cream today only

Another day, another national "holiday" you have probably never heard of. Today is annual free cone day at Carvel locations all around the country.

Between 3pm and 8pm, the chain is giving out one free junior ice cream cone filled with either chocolate, vanilla or its newest flavor: Cookie Butter. The latter is made with Biscoff cookies and will only be available through May 28.

The fun isn't over: In addition to satisfying your sweet tooth, Carvel is raising money for charity by selling coupon books for $1 ($20 worth of deals in each one!) and donating the proceeds to the American Red Cross, in support of its disaster relief efforts.

What are you waiting for? Go find the location closest to you (click here for some help with that).