Check out the 67 potential new emojis coming to your phone

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday August 14 2017, 1:43pm

 

Unicode President Mark Davis presented the 67 new emojis that have been listed as "draft candidates" for potential inclusion in the 2018 emoji set—and we're oh-so-excited.

Find the official Unicode document right here, with the list of icons that are going to spruce up your texts come next year.

From a frowning pile of poo to a salt shaker and a bagel cut in half (finally!), the new additions have been in high demand for quite some time. On the list you'll also find a frowning face with question marks as eyes (which we foresee using after every Game of Thrones episode), a cupcake (yum), a fire extinguisher, a teddy bear, a receipt and a whole lot of new animal icons—including a llama, a kangaroo, a hippopotamus, a raccoon and a lobster.

The oddest potential addition comes courtesy of a nazar, an evil eye amulet.

Have an emoji in mind that you think will be quite usable? You can submit a proposal right here.

By Anna Ben Yehuda

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

