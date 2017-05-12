  • Blog
Check out these insane looking lattes created by a Korean coffee artist

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday May 12 2017, 10:13am

The days of heart-shaped foam on your latte are long gone. Kangbin Lee, a Korean coffee artist, takes latte art to the next level by reproducing some of the world's most recognized images on top of the drinks—in color.

From The Little Mermaid to Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night and the reversible artwork on Coldplay's Mylo Xyloto album, Lee basically transforms pop culture into drinkable, caffeinated art.

Take a look at some of his awesome work: 

A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on

A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on

A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on

A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on

A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on

A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on

A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on

A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on

