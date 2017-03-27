Check out these maps showing the highest and lowest paying jobs in each state

Ever wonder if moving to a different state would lead to a slightly better salary? Browsing through 2015 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, career guide Zippia attempts to answer the question by highlighting the lowest and highest paying jobs across the country in these maps.

Listen up, folks: If you're looking for the most financially successful job out there, choose a career in the medical field. Although specialties differ across state lines, the highest paying jobs in each state but one (Rhode Island, chief executives) involve medicine. Take a look at the map and the state-by-state breakdown below:

Photograph: Zippia

Alaska: $235,600, Family and general practitioners

Alabama: $250,340, Internists

Arkansas: $265,360, Internists

Arizona: $256,760, Surgeons

California: $264,040, Anesthesiologists

Colorado: $281,470, Orthodontists

Connecticut: $257,710, Anesthesiologists

Delaware: $247,540, Ob/Gyn

Florida: $250,880, Surgeons

Georgia: $271,420, Surgeons

Hawaii: $268,140, Podiatrists

Iowa: $280,020, Anesthesiologists

Idaho: $256,950, Dentists

Illinois: $248,420, Surgeons

Indiana: $261,750 Anesthesiologists

Kansas: $240,600, Surgeons

Kentucky: $265,520, Surgeons

Louisiana: $263,740, Anesthesiologists

Massachusetts: $268,670, Oral Surgeons

Maryland: $272,420, Anesthesiologists

Maine: $279,390 Ob/Gyn

Michigan: $245,150 Surgeons

Minnesota: $272,660 Orthodontists

Missouri: $277,690, Oral Surgeons

Mississippi: $272,010, Orthodontists

Montana: 246,120, Ob/Gyn

North Carolina: $269,760, Surgeons

North Dakota: $283,200, Anesthesiologists

Nebraska: $280,830, Surgeons

New Hampshire: $260,230 Ob/Gyn

New Jersey: 270,790, Surgeons

New Mexico: $233,710, Internists

Nevada: $278,550, Surgeons

New York: $257,040 Anesthesiologists

Ohio: $258,960, Anesthesiologists

Oklahoma: $251,350, Orthodontists

Oregon: $238,260, Dentists

Pennsylvania: $258,610, Anesthesiologists

Rhode Island: $215,280, Chief executives

South Carolina: $259,920, Surgeons

South Dakota: $279,300, Anesthesiologists

Tennessee: $239,620, Surgeons

Texas: $265,460, Orthodontists

Utah: $244,500, Ob/Gyn

Virginia: $247,800, Surgeons

Vermont: $232,110, Surgeons

Washington: $256,100, Anesthesiologists

Wisconsin: $245,940, Surgeons

West Virginia: $262,830, Anesthesiologists

Wyoming: $241,800, Physicians and surgeons

As for the lowest paying jobs in America, the food industry has it bad. According to the data, from cooks in fast food joints to food preps, restaurant workers are the lowest paid in all of America. Restaurant hosts, ushers, gaming dealers and shampooers are also on the list. Check out the full map below: