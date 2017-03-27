Check out these maps showing the highest and lowest paying jobs in each state

Ever wonder if moving to a different state would lead to a slightly better salary? Browsing through 2015 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, career guide Zippia attempts to answer the question by highlighting the lowest and highest paying jobs across the country in these maps.
Listen up, folks: If you're looking for the most financially successful job out there, choose a career in the medical field. Although specialties differ across state lines, the highest paying jobs in each state but one (Rhode Island, chief executives) involve medicine. Take a look at the map and the state-by-state breakdown below:
Alaska: $235,600, Family and general practitioners
Alabama: $250,340, Internists
Arkansas: $265,360, Internists
Arizona: $256,760, Surgeons
California: $264,040, Anesthesiologists
Colorado: $281,470, Orthodontists
Connecticut: $257,710, Anesthesiologists
Delaware: $247,540, Ob/Gyn
Florida: $250,880, Surgeons
Georgia: $271,420, Surgeons
Hawaii: $268,140, Podiatrists
Iowa: $280,020, Anesthesiologists
Idaho: $256,950, Dentists
Illinois: $248,420, Surgeons
Indiana: $261,750 Anesthesiologists
Kansas: $240,600, Surgeons
Kentucky: $265,520, Surgeons
Louisiana: $263,740, Anesthesiologists
Massachusetts: $268,670, Oral Surgeons
Maryland: $272,420, Anesthesiologists
Maine: $279,390 Ob/Gyn
Michigan: $245,150 Surgeons
Minnesota: $272,660 Orthodontists
Missouri: $277,690, Oral Surgeons
Mississippi: $272,010, Orthodontists
Montana: 246,120, Ob/Gyn
North Carolina: $269,760, Surgeons
North Dakota: $283,200, Anesthesiologists
Nebraska: $280,830, Surgeons
New Hampshire: $260,230 Ob/Gyn
New Jersey: 270,790, Surgeons
New Mexico: $233,710, Internists
Nevada: $278,550, Surgeons
New York: $257,040 Anesthesiologists
Ohio: $258,960, Anesthesiologists
Oklahoma: $251,350, Orthodontists
Oregon: $238,260, Dentists
Pennsylvania: $258,610, Anesthesiologists
Rhode Island: $215,280, Chief executives
South Carolina: $259,920, Surgeons
South Dakota: $279,300, Anesthesiologists
Tennessee: $239,620, Surgeons
Texas: $265,460, Orthodontists
Utah: $244,500, Ob/Gyn
Virginia: $247,800, Surgeons
Vermont: $232,110, Surgeons
Washington: $256,100, Anesthesiologists
Wisconsin: $245,940, Surgeons
West Virginia: $262,830, Anesthesiologists
Wyoming: $241,800, Physicians and surgeons
As for the lowest paying jobs in America, the food industry has it bad. According to the data, from cooks in fast food joints to food preps, restaurant workers are the lowest paid in all of America. Restaurant hosts, ushers, gaming dealers and shampooers are also on the list. Check out the full map below:
