Cloud eggs are your new go-to breakfast food and the latest social media sensation

In today's foods-that-are-taking-the-Internet-by-storm news: cloud eggs are officially a thing.

From "This is how you make the best cloud eggs ever!" blog posts (in short: separate the yolk from the white, whip and bake the white, add the yolk and bake some more) to picture roundups, the relatively simple dish has rapidly climbed the latter of social media popularity and is now just about everywhere.

Of course, the most interesting aspect of Internet stardom is the Internet's response to the success. Check out some of the most hilarious reactions to yet another food trend:

Ah another weird phase for the kids of Instagram ‘cloud eggs’ 😒. It seems like a lot of effort — Kerry Freeman (@allkerryberry) May 9, 2017

I let the internet convince me I had what it takes to make cloud eggs. Shame on me. #cloudeggs #fail https://t.co/Z0txDpqj7p pic.twitter.com/XDZt5eS2eC — Joshua Thompson (@MLBREALTOR) May 9, 2017

The people who like cloud eggs are the same ones who like pineapple on their pizza. — stacey (@theravensmoon) May 9, 2017

#CloudEggs are overrated I'd rather have an omelette. — ♔ (@KingzOfEurope) May 9, 2017