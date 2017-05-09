  • Blog
Cloud eggs are your new go-to breakfast food and the latest social media sensation

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday May 9 2017, 2:32pm

In today's foods-that-are-taking-the-Internet-by-storm news: cloud eggs are officially a thing.

From "This is how you make the best cloud eggs ever!" blog posts (in short: separate the yolk from the white, whip and bake the white, add the yolk and bake some more) to picture roundups, the relatively simple dish has rapidly climbed the latter of social media popularity and is now just about everywhere.

Of course, the most interesting aspect of Internet stardom is the Internet's response to the success. Check out some of the most hilarious reactions to yet another food trend:

