Coupled up or single, here are all the Valentine's Day deals you should take advantage of today

Whether trying to keep your head down and avoiding conversations about love or enthusiastically seeking out all things heart-shaped today, one thing is certain: you should be taking advantage of the special Valentine's Day deals and freebies that are currently taking over the country.

Here are a few promotions you should be looking out for:

Amazon: Prime Now members can enjoy free one-hour flower delivery across the country.

Auntie Anne's: Download the chain's app to buy one and get one free heart-shaped pretzel.

Chili's: Enjoy a dinner for two, which includes an appetizer and two entrees, for $20.

Chuck E. Cheese's: The $21.99 Valentine's Day package includes two personal pizzas, two drinks and 30 play points.

Dunkin' Donuts: The chain is selling heart-shaped donuts all day.

Hooters: Show up at any location with a picture of your ex, shred it and get 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings. You can even destroy the photo at home and post it on social media to receive a coupon that can be redeemed at a later date.

Pizza Hut: Order a heart-shaped pizza with one topping plus one dessert for $13.99 online.

Ruby Tuesday: The chain is offering lobster tails for $5.99 and grilled shrimp for just $3.99.

T.G.I Friday's: $30 will get you a dinner for two and half-priced bottles of wine.

Waffle House: Just for today, you can make a reservation for a candle-lit dinner at locations across the country.