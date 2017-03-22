Cuteness overload: Here are the most popular dogs in America

The American Kennel Club (AKC), the largest purebred dog registry in the country, has just released its annual list of most popular dogs in the country and, drum roll please, the Labrador Retriever earned the top spot... for the 26th year in a row.

"The Labrador Retriever has a strong hold on the top spot, and doesn't show signs of giving it up anytime soon," said Gina DiNardo, Vice President at AKC. "The Lab is such a versatile dog that it's not wonder it makes a great companion for a variety of lifestyles. Keep your eye on the Rottweiler, though. It's been quietly winning hearts over the past decade."

Fun facts: Labs were originally used for fishing (they're extremely fast), are the most commonly used breed for guide dogs, excel at sports, are temperamentally calm and they're actually not really from Labrador but from St. John's, the capital city of Newfoundland island.

Below, check out the full top ten list of most popular dogs in the country:

1. Labrador Retriever

2. German Shepherd Dog

3. Golden Retriever

4. Bulldog

5. Beagle

6. French Bulldog

7. Poodle

8. Rottweiler

9. Yorkshire Terrier

10. Boxer