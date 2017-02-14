Dear America, you can now get married at Taco Bell

Last week, America's devotion to all things fast food helped make half of our dreams come true when Domino's launched its very own wedding registry. Today, the second half of our nuptials-related dreams has come true: You can now get married at Taco Bell. Yes, you read that right.

The fast food chain will start hosting weddings at its new Las Vegas Cantina location this summer. Open 24 hours a day and boasting a DJ booth and a chapel, this wonderfully odd location will also offer attendees alcohol in Slurpee form.

The wedding package, which will cost you $600, also includes a Taco Bell garter, a bow tie, a wedding bouquet made of sauce packets, "Just Married" T-shirts, Taco Bell champagne flutes and, of course, a Cinnabon Delights wedding cake—plus your very own officiant and a Taco 12 Pack as your first newlywed meal.

If you want to be the first couple ever to tie the knot at what is clearly a very desirable wedding venue, you'll have to enter the Love & Tacos Contest and Happily Ever Crashers Sweepstakes. Tweet a photo of yourself or post a 30-second video on Instagram describing your love story and use the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest. The sweepstakes will close on February 26, at this which point the general public will vote for their favorite entry—the winning couple will enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Vegas that includes a stay at Planet Hollywood while the whole world will get to see them getting hitched on a live stream. Talk about relationship goals.