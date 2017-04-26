Disney just announced the release dates for these nine sequels and remakes

Still bursting with excitement thinking of Disney's masterful Beauty and the Beast remake? Well, get ready to get even happier: Disney just announced the release dates for nine new sequels and remakes of classics. Here they are:

Mulan (live action): November 2, 2018

The Incredibles 2: June 15, 2018

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2: November 21, 2018

Mary Poppins Returns: December 25, 2018

Star Wars: Episode 9: May 2014, 2019

Toy Story 4: June 21, 2019

Lion King (live action): July 19, 2019

Frozen 2: November 27, 2019

Indiana Jones: July 10, 2020

What else do we know? Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are reportedly in talks to voice Timon and Pumbaa, respectively, in Jon Favreau's Lion King live action film (Donald Glover is already set to star as Simba alongside James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa from the 1994 original).

Earlier this year, Disney announced that it's working on 22 new live-action films—so get ready for even more nostalgically exhilarating news in the near future.