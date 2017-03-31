Dominique Ansel's latest creation is a floating cake found inside of a balloon

A post shared by Dominique Ansel Bakery Japan (@dabjapan) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Things are getting pretty weird in pastry chef Dominique Ansel's delicious world.

At the opening of his second Dominique Ansel Bakery location in Tokyo earlier this week, the pastry genius presented a new dessert that he concocted specially for the new venue, and it is pretty awesome: The Zero Gravity Chiffon Cake floats inside of a balloon that customers need to pop before being able to devour the cake itself. Take a look:

If you're ever in Tokyo, you'll want to stop by the new spot to pop some balloons and eat other special pastries found only at the new location (think a puppy-shaped roasted tomato hot dog bun and Ansel's own take on the kouign amann, a Breton cake).

Not able to make it to that side of the world and already visited the New York City bakery? Worry not: Ansel will open his first full-fledged restaurant in Los Angeles later this year.