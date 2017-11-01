Eight new books to bury your nose into and crawl into bed with this November

The latest books to hit shelves this month happen to be perfect holiday gifts. From Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner's debut novel to a book that fans of Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist are sure to adore, November brings with it a whole lot of exciting literary releases, including:

Here We Are Now by Jasmine Warga (drops November 7)

The novel centers around music lover Taliah Sahar Abdallat and her quest to find out about the father she has never met and her family's deepest secrets. Nick Hornby readers will undoubtedly love this book.

You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donal J. Trump by Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen (drops November 7)

This is a parody. The inevitable follow-up to Baldwin's award-winning impersonation of President Trump on Saturday Night Live, this is a satirical memoir "as recorded by two world-renowned Trump scholars, and experts on greatness generally."

Renegades by Marissa Meyer (drops November 7)

In Meyer's dystopian world, the Renegades are a group of individuals whose extraordinary abilities allow them to keep the world in order. That is, until an old nemesis begins to seek vengeance... all the while falling in love with one of their own.

Heather, the Totality by Matthew Weiner (drops November 7)

The debut novel by Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner is a thriller about Mark and Karen Breakstone, wealthy Manhattanites whose idyllic life is threatened by the new owners of the penthouse above theirs.

Bonfire by Krysten Ritter (drops November 7)

The actress' first foray into literature tells the story of Abby Williams, who returns to her hometown to investigate a supposed crime a decade after leaving her past behind.

Artemis by Andy Weir (drops November 14)

Weir, who penned The Martian, takes readers back to space. The story focuses on Jazz Bashara, a criminal on Artemis, the first and only city on the moon, and her attempts to commit the perfect crime.

Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose by Joe Biden (drops November 14)

Our former Vice President pens this deeply moving memoir about his late son Beau, who died of a brain tumor in May of 2015.

Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis (drops November 21)

Read all about the rocker's childhood, her career in Fleetwood Mac, the relationships that informed her greatest songs, her much-chronicled drug addiction and her successful solo career in this new biography by Davis.