Etsy’s having a Cyber Week—here are the best deals

Everyone's go-to online retailer for craft goods, Etsy is participating in this year's holiday cheer by hosting a Cyber Week involving plenty of its retailers. From unique jewelry to clothing, art and pet supplies, the sale covers just about every section of the site.

Here are nine deals we'll be sure to make use of:

Custom leather keychain ($12)

These custom leather keychains by theBLUEcoopDOOR are already pretty cheap, and the additional 15% off make them an absolute must-purchase this holiday season. Engrave them with your own name, initials or, really, whatever else crosses your mind.

Marble iPhone Case ($14)

Whatever version of the iPhone you have, VertigovibesCo has got you covered. This marble, hard iPhone case is both stylish and necessary to protect that phone of yours.

Four customizable dog jerseys ($15)

TandJTrends makes these adorable, custom-made dog jerseys in eight different colors. Buy four of these for $5 each, and receive 25% off your order.

Monogrammed toiletry bag for men ($48)

These elegant and useful toiletry bags for men usually cost $96, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of the 50% discount that seller PortlandLeather is offering during Cyber Week. Choose from a variety of sizes and colors.

Wooden business card case ($24)

Originally $40, this business card case by AntiqueCharacter can be personalized and is the easiest way to always have all of your cards in order, without having to scramble through your purse or back pocket every time you want to exchange information.

Stackable engraved rings ($20)

Whether you purchase one or opt to get two or more to stack them on top of each other, these engraved rings by MichPersonalized make for the perfect holiday gift... or a self-pampering treat. Select a color, size and personalization—and enjoy 20% off the original $25 price during Cyber Week.

Inhale/exhale prints ($10)

Because we're all pretty stressed out these days and need a reminder to just breathe, these two prints available for instant digital download might be more useful than they are decorative, courtesy of LuxeArtPrints.

Monogrammed Christmas pajamas ($16)

Possibly the cutest item on the site, these monogrammed pajamas by JennLorynDesigns come in adult sizes as well (with a slightly higher price tag, of course) and are currently 50% off. How about getting one for each family member?

Custom birth moon phase necklace ($11.50)

Not that we needed the 50% off to consider buying this custom birth moon phase necklace, but the super-cheap price tag certainly does help. FoxandOwlsCo handmakes these personalized pieces of jewelry in silver.