Everything we know about Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Target collection

Get ready for your home decor dreams to come true: Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV's Fixer Upper, are launching an exclusive home and lifestyle brand in partnership with Target.

Called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, the collection will launch on November 5 and include over 300 items. The best part? Prices will range from a mere $.99 to a relatively cheap $129.99—with the bulk of the products costing $30 or less.

"Partnering with Chip and Joanna to create a modern farmhouse collection available only at Target allows us to offer an aesthetic we know our guests will love, and the quality and affordable prices can’t be beat," said Market Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, in an official statement. "That’s the magic of Target, and we can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this collection for years to come."

"At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in," said Joanna. "We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point."

Check out the video that Joanna posted on Instagram when making the announcement: