Everything you need to know about the 2017 Presidential Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office and become the 45th President of the United States of America in less than ten days. Below is our guide to the proceedings:

When is it all happening? Friday, January 20, 2017. Security gates will open at 6am EST, musical performances will begin at 9:30am EST and opening remarks will kick off at 11:30am EST.

Where is it all happening? West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

Can anyone attend? Yes, sort of. Tickets are free and available to the public but hard to come by. To snag one, you must apply through your local representative or senator's office. Ticket-less spectators can also gather on the National Mall, where giant video screens will stream the proceedings.

I can't make it to DC. Can I watch the inauguration on TV? Yes, you can. All major networks will be airing it live on TV and streaming it on their official websites.

Who will be performing? Jackie Evancho of America's Got Talent will sing the national anthem. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes will also be performing.

Who swears the President-elect into office? The Chief Justice of the United States. That would be John Roberts Jr.

What happens after the President-elect takes the oath of office? As part of the presidential procession and inaugural parade, President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol to the White House. Here is the list of people that will be participating in the inaugural parade.

What's the best way to see the parade? Although a limited number of bleacher seats can be reserved through the Presidential Inauguration Committee, most people position themselves along Pennsylvania Avenue to view the event for free.

Does anything happen after the inaugural parade? Yes, a variety of official and unofficial inaugural balls take place across the capital. President Trump is expected to make appearances at three official inaugural balls, including two main ones at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum (according to The Washington Post). No word, yet, on how to get tickets to the official balls.

Anything else? Although the main events will occur on January 20, there are a few things happening before and after the date.

What other things are happening? On Thursday, January 19, both Trump and Pence will honor the country's veterans at the U.S. military cemetery in Arlington, Virginia (3:30-4pm EST). Between 4 and 6pm EST, the duo will head to the Lincoln Memorial for a welcome concert. Closing out the series of events is a national interfaith prayer service that will take place on Saturday, January 21 at the Washington National Cathedral.