Feast your eyes on the 2017 James Beard Award nominees

The Oscars of the food world are nearly upon us: The 2017 James Beard Awards, honoring excellence in cooking, restaurant design, food journalism and cookbook authorship, are set to take place in Chicago at the Lyric Opera on Monday, May 1st. This year's Restaurant and Chef categories, announced today at a breakfast at Los Angeles's AOC, saw 18 nominations for New York, 11 for New Orleans, and nine each for San Francisco and Chicago. Check out the foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards below; for the full list, including design, book and journalism categories, visit jamesbeard.org.
Best New Restaurant:
A restaurant opened in the calendar year before the award will be given that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.
In Situ, San Francisco
Le Coucou, NYC
Olmsted, Brooklyn
Pineapple and Pearls, Washington, D.C.
Tartine Manufactory, San Francisco
Outstanding Baker:
A chef or baker who prepares breads, pastries, or desserts in a retail bakery, and who serves as a national standard-bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a baker or pastry chef for at least five years.
Ken Forkish, Ken’s Artisan Bakery, Portland, OR
Mark Furstenberg, Bread Furst, Washington, D.C.
Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, Brooklyn
Belinda Leong and Michel Suas, B. Patisserie, San Francisco
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago
Outstanding Bar Program:
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in cocktail, spirits, and/or beer service.
Arnaud's French 75 Bar, New Orleans
Bar Agricole, San Francisco
Clyde Common, Portland, OR
Cure, New Orleans
The Dead Rabbit, NYC
Outstanding Chef:
A working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.
Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune, NYC
David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA
Christopher Kostow, the Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA
Donald Link, Herbsaint, New Orleans
Michael Solomonov, Zahav, Philadelphia
Outstanding Pastry Chef:
A chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads in a restaurant, and who serves as a national standard bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.
Kelly Fields, Willa Jean, New Orleans
Maura Kilpatrick, Oleana, Cambridge, MA
Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles
Dolester Miles, Highlands Bar & Grill, Birmingham, AL
Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, NYC
Outstanding Restaurant:
A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years.
Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO
Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, AL
Momofuku Noodle Bar, NYC
Quince, San Francisco
The Spotted Pig, NYC
Topolobampo, Chicago
Outstanding Restaurateur:
A working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz: Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others), Chicago
JoAnn Clevenger: Upperline, New Orleans
Ken Oringer: Uni, Toro, Coppa, and others, Boston
Stephen Starr: Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others), Philadelphia
Caroline Styne: The Lucques Group (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern, and others), Los Angeles
Outstanding Service:
A restaurant in operation five or more years that demonstrates high standards of hospitality and service.
Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY
Galatoire’s Restaurant, New Orleans
Marea, NYC
Terra, St. Helena, CA
Zahav, Philadelphia
Outstanding Wine Program:
A restaurant in operation five or more years that serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service through a well-presented wine list, knowledgeable staff, and efforts to educate customers about wine.
Benu, San Francisco
Canlis, Seattle
Emeril’s, New Orleans
Fig, Charleston, SC
Miller Union, Atlanta
Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional:
A beer, wine, or spirits professional who has made a significant national impact on the restaurant industry.
Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE
Diane Flynt, Foggy Ridge Cider, Dugspur, VA
Miljenko Grgich, Grgich Hills Estate, Rutherford, CA
Aldo Sohm, Zalto Glass, NYC
Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, ME
Rising Star Chef of the Year:
A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come.
Camille Cogswell, Zahav, Philadelphia
Zachary Engel, Shaya, New Orleans
Matt Rudofker, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, NYC
Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago
Brady Williams, Canlis, Seattle
Best Chefs:
Chefs who have set new or consistent standards of excellence in their respective regions. Eligible candidates may be from any kind of dining establishment and must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH):
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago
Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago
Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago
Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.
Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint, Washington, D.C.
Rich Landau, Vedge, Philadelphia
Greg Vernick, Vernick Food & Drink, Philadelphia
Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI):
Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis
Justin Carlisle, Ardent, Milwaukee
Jorge Guzman, Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis
Kevin Nashan, Sidney Street Cafe, St. Louis
Kevin Willmann, Farmhaus, St. Louis
Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs):
Marco Canora, Hearth
Anita Lo, Annisa
Ignacio Mattos, Estela
Missy Robbins, Lilia, Brooklyn
Jody Williams, Buvette
Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, MH, NY STATE, RI, VT):
Karen Akunowicz, Myers + Chang, Boston
Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA
Susan Regis, Shepard, Cambridge, MA
Benjamin Sukle, Birch, Providence, RI
Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley, Eventide Oyster Co., Portland, ME
Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY):
Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton, Ox, Portland, OR
Edouardo Jordan, Salare, Seattle
Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland, OR
Justin Woodward, Castagna, Portland, OR
Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR):
Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, Oxford, MS
Nina Compton, Compère Lapin, New Orleans
Jose Enrique, Jose Enrique, San Juan, PR
Slade Rushing, Brennan’s, New Orleans
Rebecca Wilcomb, Herbsaint, New Orleans
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV):
John Fleer, Rhubarb, Asheville, NC
Edward Lee, 610 Magnolia, Louisville, KY
Steven Satterfield, Miller Union, Atlanta
Ryan Smith, Staplehouse, Atlanta
Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Memphis
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT):
Bryce Gilmore, Barley Swine, Austin
Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio
Hugo Ortega, Hugo’s, Houston
Steve Redzikowski, Acorn, Denver
Martín Rios, Restaurant Martín, Santa Fe
Jianyun Ye, Mala Sichuan Bistro, Houston
Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)
Michael Cimarusti, Providence, Los Angeles
Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
Jeremy Fox, Rustic Canyon Wine Bar and Seasonal Kitchen, Santa Monica, CA
Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco
Ludo Lefebvre, Trois Mec, Los Angeles
Travis Lett, Gjelina, Venice, CA
2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics
Bertha's Kitchen, Charleston, SC
Owners: Julia Grant, Linda Pinckney and Sharon Coakley
Gioia's Deli, St. Louis
Owner: Alex Donley
La Taqueria, San Francisco
Owner: Miguel Jara
Sahadi’s, Brooklyn
Owners: Christina Sahadi Whelan, and Ron Sahadi
Schultz's Crab House, Essex, MD
Owners: Karen and Bob McKinney
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ