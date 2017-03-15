Feast your eyes on the 2017 James Beard Award nominees

The Oscars of the food world are nearly upon us: The 2017 James Beard Awards, honoring excellence in cooking, restaurant design, food journalism and cookbook authorship, are set to take place in Chicago at the Lyric Opera on Monday, May 1st. This year's Restaurant and Chef categories, announced today at a breakfast at Los Angeles's AOC, saw 18 nominations for New York, 11 for New Orleans, and nine each for San Francisco and Chicago. Check out the foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards below; for the full list, including design, book and journalism categories, visit jamesbeard.org.

Best New Restaurant:

A restaurant opened in the calendar year before the award will be given that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

In Situ, San Francisco

Le Coucou, NYC

Olmsted, Brooklyn

Pineapple and Pearls, Washington, D.C.

Tartine Manufactory, San Francisco



Outstanding Baker:

A chef or baker who prepares breads, pastries, or desserts in a retail bakery, and who serves as a national standard-bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a baker or pastry chef for at least five years.

Ken Forkish, Ken’s Artisan Bakery, Portland, OR

Mark Furstenberg, Bread Furst, Washington, D.C.

Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, Brooklyn

Belinda Leong and Michel Suas, B. Patisserie, San Francisco

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program:

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in cocktail, spirits, and/or beer service.

Arnaud's French 75 Bar, New Orleans

Bar Agricole, San Francisco

Clyde Common, Portland, OR

Cure, New Orleans

The Dead Rabbit, NYC

Outstanding Chef:

A working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune, NYC

David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA

Christopher Kostow, the Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA

Donald Link, Herbsaint, New Orleans

Michael Solomonov, Zahav, Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef:

A chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads in a restaurant, and who serves as a national standard bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean, New Orleans

Maura Kilpatrick, Oleana, Cambridge, MA

Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles

Dolester Miles, Highlands Bar & Grill, Birmingham, AL

Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, NYC



Outstanding Restaurant:

A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years.

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, AL

Momofuku Noodle Bar, NYC

Quince, San Francisco

The Spotted Pig, NYC

Topolobampo, Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur:

A working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz: Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others), Chicago

JoAnn Clevenger: Upperline, New Orleans

Ken Oringer: Uni, Toro, Coppa, and others, Boston

Stephen Starr: Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others), Philadelphia

Caroline Styne: The Lucques Group (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern, and others), Los Angeles



Outstanding Service:

A restaurant in operation five or more years that demonstrates high standards of hospitality and service.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY

Galatoire’s Restaurant, New Orleans

Marea, NYC

Terra, St. Helena, CA

Zahav, Philadelphia



Outstanding Wine Program:

A restaurant in operation five or more years that serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service through a well-presented wine list, knowledgeable staff, and efforts to educate customers about wine.

Benu, San Francisco

Canlis, Seattle

Emeril’s, New Orleans

Fig, Charleston, SC

Miller Union, Atlanta



Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional:

A beer, wine, or spirits professional who has made a significant national impact on the restaurant industry.

Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE

Diane Flynt, Foggy Ridge Cider, Dugspur, VA

Miljenko Grgich, Grgich Hills Estate, Rutherford, CA

Aldo Sohm, Zalto Glass, NYC

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, ME



Rising Star Chef of the Year:

A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come.

Camille Cogswell, Zahav, Philadelphia

Zachary Engel, Shaya, New Orleans

Matt Rudofker, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, NYC

Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago

Brady Williams, Canlis, Seattle



Best Chefs:

Chefs who have set new or consistent standards of excellence in their respective regions. Eligible candidates may be from any kind of dining establishment and must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.



Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH):

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago



Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint, Washington, D.C.

Rich Landau, Vedge, Philadelphia

Greg Vernick, Vernick Food & Drink, Philadelphia

Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore



Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI):

Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis

Justin Carlisle, Ardent, Milwaukee

Jorge Guzman, Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis

Kevin Nashan, Sidney Street Cafe, St. Louis

Kevin Willmann, Farmhaus, St. Louis



Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs):

Marco Canora, Hearth

Anita Lo, Annisa

Ignacio Mattos, Estela

Missy Robbins, Lilia, Brooklyn

Jody Williams, Buvette

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, MH, NY STATE, RI, VT):

Karen Akunowicz, Myers + Chang, Boston

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA

Susan Regis, Shepard, Cambridge, MA

Benjamin Sukle, Birch, Providence, RI

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley, Eventide Oyster Co., Portland, ME



Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY):

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton, Ox, Portland, OR

Edouardo Jordan, Salare, Seattle

Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland, OR

Justin Woodward, Castagna, Portland, OR

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle



Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR):

Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, Oxford, MS

Nina Compton, Compère Lapin, New Orleans

Jose Enrique, Jose Enrique, San Juan, PR

Slade Rushing, Brennan’s, New Orleans

Rebecca Wilcomb, Herbsaint, New Orleans



Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV):

John Fleer, Rhubarb, Asheville, NC

Edward Lee, 610 Magnolia, Louisville, KY

Steven Satterfield, Miller Union, Atlanta

Ryan Smith, Staplehouse, Atlanta

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Memphis



Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT):

Bryce Gilmore, Barley Swine, Austin

Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio

Hugo Ortega, Hugo’s, Houston

Steve Redzikowski, Acorn, Denver

Martín Rios, Restaurant Martín, Santa Fe

Jianyun Ye, Mala Sichuan Bistro, Houston



Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Michael Cimarusti, Providence, Los Angeles

Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Jeremy Fox, Rustic Canyon Wine Bar and Seasonal Kitchen, Santa Monica, CA

Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco

Ludo Lefebvre, Trois Mec, Los Angeles

Travis Lett, Gjelina, Venice, CA



2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics

Bertha's Kitchen, Charleston, SC

Owners: Julia Grant, Linda Pinckney and Sharon Coakley



Gioia's Deli, St. Louis

Owner: Alex Donley



La Taqueria, San Francisco

Owner: Miguel Jara



Sahadi’s, Brooklyn

Owners: Christina Sahadi Whelan, and Ron Sahadi



Schultz's Crab House, Essex, MD

Owners: Karen and Bob McKinney

