Finally: Netflix is replacing star ratings with thumbs ups and thumbs downs

Let's be honest: Those Netflix star ratings are very confusing. Are us users coming up with them? Is Netflix? It no longer matters: the company has just announced that the interface will now officially only include a simple thumbs up/thumbs down rating system.

"We are addicted to the methodology of A/B testing," said Netflix BP of Product Todd Yellin before announcing that the thumbs system got "200% more ratings" than the star one.

Spent lots of time meticulously rating everything you've streamed? Feel personally connected to all the stars you've already given out (or withheld)? Worry not: Netflix will still use that data to recommend you specific programs. However, the stars will not appear on the actual interface.

The new rating system will also include a "matching" score—"Movie X is 98% likely to satisfy your viewing taste"—basically mimicking an average dating site.

Expect the new features to roll out to a Netflix near you in the upcoming weeks.