Finally: Netflix is replacing star ratings with thumbs ups and thumbs downs

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday March 17 2017, 12:13pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Let's be honest: Those Netflix star ratings are very confusing. Are us users coming up with them? Is Netflix? It no longer matters: the company has just announced that the interface will now officially only include a simple thumbs up/thumbs down rating system. 

"We are addicted to the methodology of A/B testing," said Netflix BP of Product Todd Yellin before announcing that the thumbs system got "200% more ratings" than the star one.

Spent lots of time meticulously rating everything you've streamed? Feel personally connected to all the stars you've already given out (or withheld)? Worry not: Netflix will still use that data to recommend you specific programs. However, the stars will not appear on the actual interface. 

The new rating system will also include a "matching" score—"Movie X is 98% likely to satisfy your viewing taste"—basically mimicking an average dating site. 

Expect the new features to roll out to a Netflix near you in the upcoming weeks. 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 299 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

