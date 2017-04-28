  • Blog
Find and adopt a puppy on Tinder this weekend

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday April 28 2017, 11:40am

Who says you can't find love on Tinder? In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (April 30), the app has teamed up with the Michelson Found Animals Foundation "in an effort to match some wonderful animals with their forever homes."

Log onto Tinder starting this upcoming Sunday and get to swiping right on puppies to learn more about the adoption process and find shelters near you. Here are some of the adorable pets that will be available for adoption (get ready to swoon):

Given that, according to the app, 10% of both men and women have dogs in their profile picture, we have a feeling this weekend will be a very active one in the Tinder world.  

