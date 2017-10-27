Five things everyone will watch on TV this week

From sure-to-be-hilarious late night TV guests to a new comedy series on Netflix, television this week promises to be above-average funny. Here are five things that we're sure everyone will be watching (and tweeting, and posting, and writing about the next day):

The Judah Friedlander comedy special on Netflix (Tuesday, October 31): Settle in for 84 minutes of just stand-up. Produced and directed by the comedian himself, Judah Friedlander: America is the Greatest Country in the United States mostly satirizes "American exceptionalism, including U.S. domestic and foreign policy."

Millie Bobby Brown on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Tuesday, October 31): The 13-year-old British star of Stranger Things heads to the late night circuit to promote season two of the show. Given her past gone-viral appearances (remember when she rapped Nicki Minaj's verse from "Monster?"), we look forward to her interview clip taking over all of our social media feeds on Wednesday.

Get Out lands on HBO (Saturday, November 4): If you haven't yet seen (and dissected) Jordan Peele's excellent film, it's time to enjoy it from the comfort of your own couch. Warning: You'll want to watch it multiple times to fully grasp the genius behind it.

Hillary Clinton on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Wednesday, November 1): The former Presidential candidate will appear on the late night show to promote her book What Happened. We're expecting a heavy political conversation peppered with a dose of laughter.

Jimmy Fallon on Watch What Happens Live (Thursday, November 2): Late night host Jimmy Fallon becomes the subject of an interview when sitting opposite Andy Cohen on his Bravo show. Fallon has visited Cohen multiple times before. Needless to say: Get ready to laugh.