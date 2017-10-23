Five things you should watch on TV this week

Happy Monday, folks. There is no better way to get rid of the Monday blues than by looking forward to the most exciting TV prospects of days to come. From two much anticipated Netflix premieres to sure-to-be-memorable late night TV guest appearances, here are five things you should catch on your screens this week:

Anna Farris makes the late night TV rounds: The actress will appear on all the major late night shows to promote her new book, Unqualified. Given her recent split from actor Chris Pratt and his writing of the book's foreword, her appearances are sure to draw some attention. She'll be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Monday, October 23) and Late Night With Seth Meyers (Tuesday, October 24).

At Home with Amy Sedaris premieres on TruTV (Tuesday, October 24 at 10:30pm EST): The comedian co-created the series with her former Strangers with Candy collaborator Paul Dinello. Weekly guests will join Sedaris on the show, which is expected to be a blend of variety and talk TV, tackling different subjects each episode.

Megyn Kelly on Late Night with Seth Meyers (Wednesday, October 25): The much-talked about journalist, who is currently working for NBC News, will join the late night host to talk politics and more. Expect lots of online chatter following the interview.

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold premieres on Netflix (Friday, October 27): The documentary, directed by Didion's own nephew, Griffin Dunne, chronicles the life and career of the literary icon. Didion herself will make a rare on-camera appearance.

Season two of Stranger Things drops on Netflix (Friday, October 27): We'll be binge-watching this all weekend long. As a refresher, here is where we left off: Eleven was supposedly sacrificed to kill the Monster; Will is back home from the Upside Down, a fact that has taken a mysterious physical toll on him; and Nancy is still dating Steve.