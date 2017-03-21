  • Blog
Fly across the country with JetBlue for as low as $39 if you book by tomorrow night

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday March 21 2017, 10:18am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/John Murphy

JetBlue's spring sale is here, which means you should be booking a very cheap vacation right about now.

The airline is offering one-way flights across the country for as low as $39—if you book by 11:49pm EST tomorrow night.

Standout options include a $44 flight from New York to Boston, a $57 ticket from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale and a $99 one from Washington, DC to West Palm Beach. You can even fly from New York to Saint Lucia for a relatively cheap $224!

If you really want to splurge, opt for the most expensive flight available: a $274 trip from San Diego to New York, or vice versa.

As usual, restrictions apply: you'll have to travel between April 4 and June 14, but keep in mind that flights from April 8 through April 23 and from May 20 through May 31 are excluded from the deal.

Happy vacationing!

