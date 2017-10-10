Fly round-trip for under $100 thanks to Southwest's latest sale

How would you like to travel cross-country for just $45? Now you can, courtesy of SouthWest's twice-a-year sale.

You'll have to book by October 12 at 11:59pm local time of the departing city and travel between October 31 and December 19 or January 3, 2018 and March 1, 2018 (restrictions do apply) but this is a deal you most definitely cannot miss.

Fly from Albany to Baltimore/Washington, from Albuquerque to Los Angeles, from Chicago to Grand Rapids and from Houston to Memphis for just $49 one-way. And, although the sale applies to non-stop flights specifically, we've noticed some connecting itineraries as well, all at lower-than-usual price points.

Most excitingly: The deal also applies to international routes. Expect some more restrictions on those flights, of course. Prices range from $59 to $262 each way, depending on the selected route, and they include trips from Fort Lauderdale to Belize and from Baltimore to Punta Cana, among others.

What are you still doing here? Go book yourself a vacation.