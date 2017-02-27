Fly to Iceland for as little as $250 this summer (thank you, WOW Air)

This might be the best time to finally book that trip to Iceland you've been wanting to take. Budget airline WOW Air is currently offering round-trip tickets from major American cities to Reykjavik for as low as $250.

You'll have to fly during the summer months and play around with specific dates while on the website, but a preliminary glance leads us to a $250 round-trip from Boston in mid-June. Also find flights from Miami, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

Be warned that flights can cost up to $370 when traveling from/to Pittsburgh during peak summer months and that prices don't include baggage fees.

Sjáumst á Íslandi, friends! (That would be: See you in Iceland... friends!)