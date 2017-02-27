  • Blog
  • Transport & Travel
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Fly to Iceland for as little as $250 this summer (thank you, WOW Air)

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday February 27 2017, 12:17pm

Fly to Iceland for as little as $250 this summer (thank you, WOW Air)
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Heads Up Aviation

This might be the best time to finally book that trip to Iceland you've been wanting to take. Budget airline WOW Air is currently offering round-trip tickets from major American cities to Reykjavik for as low as $250.

You'll have to fly during the summer months and play around with specific dates while on the website, but a preliminary glance leads us to a $250 round-trip from Boston in mid-June. Also find flights from Miami, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. 

Be warned that flights can cost up to $370 when traveling from/to Pittsburgh during peak summer months and that prices don't include baggage fees. 

Sjáumst á Íslandi, friends! (That would be: See you in Iceland... friends!)

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 274 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest