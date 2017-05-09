Get ready: American Idol is coming back to a television near you

Let's be honest: We haven't yet gotten used to the idea of life without American Idol. And now, we don't really have to: ABC just announced that it's resurrecting FOX's former reality singing competition after a two-year break (expected premiere date: some time during the 2017-2018 television season.)

Are we happy? We're not sure, and we're not the only ones. Former executive producer Nigel Lythgoe told Variety that "they got their wish, but it feels a little too soon to bring it back."

With long-time host (and face of the show) Ryan Seacrest joining Live with Kelly! as a new full-time co-host last week, his return seems improbable.

Should we, then, expect a new host to take the reins? Will the judges be fresh finds or will the producers dip into the archives and select previously successful picks (Steven Tyler, COUGH, Steven Tyler)? We'll just have to wait and see.