Häagen-Dazs is giving away free ice cream today

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday May 9 2017, 11:51am

Photograph: Häagen-Dazs

Forget about your diet: It's free cone day at Häagen-Dazs locations all cross the country!

The ice cream giant is giving away one free scoop of ice cream or sorbet in a sugar cone, cake cone or cup between 4pm and 8pm today (find a participating location near you right here). 

Today's promotion—one we can certainly get used to—seeks to show the brand's "commitment to helping the bees." Specifically, the chain calls attention to the bees without whom "many of our indulgent flavors would disappear from our shops, including Vanilla Swiss Almond, Strawberry and Rocky Road," writes Adam Hanson, the company's President and General Manager, in an official press release.

So go ahead, take a break from the work day and indulge in a deliciously sweet scoop of much-deserved ice cream. 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 350 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

